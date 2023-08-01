Defense Force warns media, those who are profiteering in the name of FANO

borkena

The Defense Force has issued a statement on Thursday in connection with reports of fighting against FANO, a volunteer group in the Amhara region of Ethiopia.

It was Colonel Getnet who read the statement. The defense force made accusations unnamed groups whom it says are profiteering in the name of FANO and that incident in the Amhara region was inflated in media reports and social media.

The Defense Force also warned media hyping about conflict fighting between FANO and social media. He recalled the Chief of Staff’s statement that there is no reason to fight against FANO.

