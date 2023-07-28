Gorgora Dembiya : Ethiopian gov’t forces opened fire, killed ten

Amhara regional state logo

A Clash between the Ethiopian Defense Force and local residents in Gorgora, West Gondar was reported earlier this week.

A member of the Defense Force reportedly opened fire and killed ten civilians in Gorgora.

According to local sources, nine were dead at the scene of the clash while one of the victims died later in a hospital.

The incident happened on Wednesday. The narrative from the local media is that Defense Force members slaughtered an ox for feasting near the Ethiopian church. An event like that has happened in the past and feasting on Wednesday near the Ethiopian monastic church, on the day of the celebration of St. Gabriel’s Day was rather seen as a deliberate attempt to offend the church and the communities in Gorgora.

In the ensuing resistance from the community and FANO, the Defense Force opened fire on civilians.

The government presented a different account of the incident. The West Dembiya district administration released a statement on Thursday.

It said armed groups in the area made provocations and closed roads as Senior Commanders of Western Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force were heading to Gorgora town to visit the ‘General Lehager’ project that resulted in violence.

Dembiya government communication confirmed that lives were lost without specifying the number of people killed in the incident.

It is unclear if members of the defense force were killed during the clash.

The region’s government said the “cause for all this was a failure to understand things properly and improper concern.”

Regarding concern about the Ethiopian Church, it is noticeable that a considerable number of Ethiopians tend to think that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government is carrying out a mission to demolish the Ethiopian Church and that is seen as a Western power’s agenda.

