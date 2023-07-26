TPLF military leader says 55,000 forces demobilized

Tadesse Worede ( Public Domain)

borkena

Tadesse Worede, leader of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces during the two years war against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Federal government, and who is now serving as Tigray region’s peace and security office, said about 55,000 forces were demobilized and reintegrated to the society.

Fana, one of Ethiopia’s state media, quoted him as saying “In accordance with Pretoria Peace Agreement, [ which theoretically ended the war between TPLF and the Federal government ] over 55,000 troops were seen off with honors to reintegrate with the society.”

He said that demonstrates the readiness on the part of the people of Tigray for durable peace.

His claim came at a time when local sources are reporting the TPLF is reorganizing forces and even undertaking conscription to launch another round of war with the aim to take Wolkait and Raya by force.

TPLF, and Tadesse Worede is said to be one of the influential figures in the Organization, is also accused of orchestrating the breaking away of four Archbishops in Tigray from the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church Holy Synod and establishing their own ethnic Tigray Patriarchate.

It means that they have taken control of all the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Churches in the Tigray region. The Ethiopian Church last week issued a statement calling the action illegal and has also called for the Federal government and the regional government in Tigray to enforce law and facilitate a dialogue with the renegade Archbishops.

There are noticeable fears that war could break out again.

As many as 1 million Ethiopians are believed to be killed during the two years war between the TPLF and the Federal government. The Federal government mobilized all regions of Ethiopia for a military response when the TPLF launched an unexpected attack on the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force in November 2020.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel