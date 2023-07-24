Gudaf Tsegaye beats Sifan Hassan at the Wanda Diamond League in London

Gudaf Tsegaye celebrating after winning Woman’s 5000 meters race at the Wanda Diamond League in London (Photo credit : World Track)

Ethiopian Athlete Gudaf Tsegaye on Sunday beat Sifan Hassan in the Woman’s 5000 meters race at the Wanda Diamond League in London.

The reigning world’s 5000 meters world champion won the Wanda Diamond League competition in style clocking a new personal best of 14:12:29.

In what was said to be her first 5000-meter race for the season, Gudaf outsprinted the Dutch Athelete Sifan Hassan ( who is also originally from Ethiopia.)

Kenyan Athlete Beatrice Chebet finished second in 14:12.92. It is a personal best time too.

Sifan has to settle down to a third position clocking 14:13.42 and it is a personal best time too. She was leading the race for most of the last few laps and Gudaf was lurking in the second position.

Another Ethiopian athlete Medina Eisa finished fourth in 14:16.54.

Gudaf Tsegaye remarked after her win. World Track quoted her as saying: “Today, it was all about my time. At the world championships, it is about the position. Today my coach wanted to look at my 5000m speed. We will decide about the World Champs 5000 or 10,000 nearer the time. My coach will decide about which or both to do.”

