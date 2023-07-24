Federal, Oromia region, Tigray regional states working to disintegrate Orthodox Church – says Enat Party

Enat party Logo (resized)

Enat, Party, Ethiopian opposition party on Monday issued a statement accusing the Federal government, Oromia regional state and the Tigray regional state of working to disintegrate the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC).

The party said the above-mentioned government entities are making overt and covert activities to disintegrate the Ethiopian Orthodox Church. It called it “unforgivable.”

Citing the contribution of the Ethiopian Church for Ethiopia as a country, Enat party said the government has been imposing an ethnic-politics-based structure on the church by way of clandestinely supporting groups working to divide the church along ethnic lines.

The church known for preaching peace and unity is now facing challenges from politically motivated groups who are getting support from the government, it was said.

Enat party said that it strongly believes that an attack on faith institutions is part of the plot to disintegrate Ethiopia and condemns it vehemently.

The party also highlighted the effort the Ethiopian Church has been making, by way of making a call for peace and discussion, to resolve differences with Archbishops in the Tigray region who declared “Menbere Selama” – to create an ethnic Tigray patriarchate. It also cited the “Nations and Nationalities Synod,” which was attempted in the Oromia region with tacit and over-support of the government as an example to demonstrate that the government is plotting to disintegrate the Ethiopian Church.

In January 2023, three Bishops, with apparent support from the Oromia regional state and partly from the Federal government itself, declared that they broke away from the Holy Synod with the intention to establish a “nations and nationalities synod” in Oromia Holy Synod and Patriarchate. To that end, they appointed dozens of episcopates. Their move was resisted by followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church in the Oromo region of Ethiopia. However, the government deployed security forces and attacked members of the church who stood first to defend the unity of the church by protecting church premises from being overtaken by groups that the Ethiopian Church excommunicated and condemned as illegal.

Last week, four archbishops in the Tigray region of Ethiopia announced they have elected ten new episcopates, in violation of established canons of the Ethiopian Church, and the “elected episcopate” were ordained in Axum St. Mary Church. The pretext for the decision was that the “Ethiopian Church” ignored them during the war between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Federal government. The Ethiopian church refuted the claim while making efforts to meet with the archbishops with the aim to hold a discussion. A delegation under His Holiness Abune Mathias was turned down in Mekelle as the archbishops declined to meet them.

Enat party called on the Federal government and Tigray region transitional government to take measures to reverse the “march to destruction”

Called on the Holy Synod to devise means to resolve the problem and defend the sovereignty of the church.

it also called on followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church to refrain from taking unconstructive actions

