Highly rated Yohannes Buayalew speech at Amahra region council meeting

Clearly authorities in the Amhara region are having a divide between conformists to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration that has mired the Amhara region into all forms of crisis and those who are opposing them.

At the core of the confrontation, among other things, is what appears to be war on FANO forces. About a week or so ago, Defense Chief of Staff, Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, said there is no reason that the defense force will engage FANO militarily. The next day war was opened on FANO forces in the Kobo area of Ethiopia.



The policy trend towards FANO seems counter-productive in the sense that FANO forces are winning more support in the Amhara region. Also, some authorities in the region are voicing concerns.

The following video is the highly rated Yohannes Buayalew speech at the Amhara region council meeting. Ato Yohannes Buayalew used to be head of the Amhara region prosperity party.

