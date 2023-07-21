Ethiopia : Top Chinese Diplomat met with Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa

borkena

Mr. Wang Yi, top Chinese Diplomat, and director of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission Office, on Monday met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Mr. Wang’s visit to Ethiopia was not announced earlier. He brought a message from President Xi Jinping.

Abiy Ahmed wrote on his facebook page :

“Pleased to meet Mr Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee today. I received the message of President Xi Jinping. #Ethiopia remains committed to enhancing its strategic cooperation with China.”

State media or the office of the Prime Minister, at this writing, did not say as to what Mr. Wang Yi did say when he met with Abiy Ahmed.

By 2018, China has well over $4 billion dollar investment in Ethiopia and the volume of trade between the two countries has reached over $5.4 billion, according to sources. Both amounts have been growing since then.

Chinese companies are engaged in construction ( including in infrastructure development) and manufacturing sectors – among others. They have employed well over 550,000 Ethiopians according to latest information from the Chinese embassy in Addis Ababa.

China has a growing economic and political influence in the Horn of Africa. In late May this year, the Eritrean president visited China where he was given a warm reception by President Xi Jinping. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army has a military base in Djibouti, where several western powers, of course including the United States, have military bases.

