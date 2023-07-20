Injibara University bestowed Ejigayehu Shibabaw with Honoris causa

Ejigayehu Shibabaw singing on stage ( Photo : from Social Media/file)

Injibara University on Thursday bestowed Ejigayehu Shibabaw, one of Ethiopia’s most popular singers, with Honoris Causa degree.

The university is located in the birthplace of the singer. One of the youngest universities in the country, Injibara University convocated more than 750 students who graduated from 27 disciplines in advanced Diploma, Bachlors and Master’s degrees programs.

Ejigayehu lives in New York, and it was her mother Woizero Tenagne who received it on her behalf.

Ejigayehu Shibabaw’s mother, Woizero Tenagne, holds up her daughters award during the graduation ceremony of Injibara University on July 20, 2023 (Photo : public domain)

The University shared, on its social media page, the message from Ejigayehu regarding the ward is as follows :

“My dear Mother, my country Ethiopia… As well as my beloved and respected Ethiopian People and Injibara University, I say selam [Ethiopian greeting]. It is with great joy that I am accepting the Honoris causa degree that you bestowed upon me with respect. Thank you very much. May God bless you.

I was very surprised… just a nomination for it would have been a great wonder to me. Because I was informed about it after I was selected, I thank you very much. May God give you honor…I thank you very much from the bottom of my heart. May God bless your life…

May God bless current students in Ethiopia and the future ones too. May the Holy Spirit protect our country. It is difficult to express my joy. Thank you very much…”

She was awarded for her spectacular contribution to Ethiopian music. Her music has been popular in Ethiopia – they are mostly about tolerance, unity, and love for Ethiopia.

In a related development, Addis Ababa University granted Benyam Belete, founder and executive director of Macedonian Charity – a homegrown Ethiopian charity that is supporting well over 20,000 elderly and needy people in different parts of Ethiopia – an honoris causa degree. He is awarded for the charitable works he has been doing and for irreplaceable contributions to human wellbeing and for the country, according to a report from state media, EBC.

Benyam Belete speaking after receiving Hororis causa award from Addis Ababa University (Photo : public Domain)

The University has also honored actor Debebe Eshetu with an honoris causa. Debebe is awarded for his contribution to Art in the country. He has been serving as an actor for several decades.

