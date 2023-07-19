Ethiopia: curfew introduced in Gambella region 

Gambella regional state cabinet meeting to deliberate on the security situation in the region, July 19, 2023. (Photo : Public Domain)

borkena

Gambella region communication secretariat on Wednesday announced that a curfew is introduced in consideration of the security situation in the region.

The region’s members of the cabinet held an emergency meeting this evening (local time) and they have reached an agreement to impose a curfew effective today, it was said.

It is in effect between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. local time. Movement of people and vehicles is restricted during this time. The only exception is security personnel who are on duty.

It also said that no one is allowed to carry a firearm except security forces assigned on duty.

The statement from the secretariat also indicated that government officials or others who are involved in creating a security problem in the country will be investigated and held accountable.

The regional government also called on residents in the region to observe restrictions introduced to ensure peace and security in the region.

Meanwhile, the regional cabinet passed a decision for public servants in the region to go back to work starting Thursday.

The Gambella region of Ethiopia has been experiencing a security crisis due to militant groups operating in the region and inter-ethnic violence. There have been recurring killings of civilians in recent times.

