Ethiopian PM tells green legacy project participants “You have made history”

A woman carrying her child and a seedling to be planted in this year’s tree planting campaign, July 17, 2023 (Photo : public domain)

Ethiopian on Monday launched another round of tree planting campaigns across the country. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed claimed that the campaign broke its own record. More than 566,971,600 seedlings were planted across Ethiopia in one day – according to information from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister made a speech and he said that the number of trees that are planted during the dare is “georeferenced” and he said he got the information from “the situation room.”

Furthermore, it was said that as many as 34 million people from all walks of life including members of the diplomatic community in the capital Addis Ababa took part in the campaign.

The information released from the office of the prime minister further indicated that -302,000 hectares of land is now covered with tree seedlings.

According to a report by ENA, state media, more than nine thousand places were prepared for the tree planting campaign.

Ethiopian PM Abiy is seen planting a tree. Apparently security arrangement is made (Photo : public domain)

“You have made history. Those of you who came out accepting the call to break your own records by planting 500 million trees deserve gratitude. You have made green history. You wrote green history,” the PM minister wrote on his Facebook page in Amharic and Oromo language.

The Prime Minister seized the opportunity to talk about politics – particularly emphasized disputes over land without mentioning it by name.

“We should not allow people to die because of land hereafter,” he said. He started talking about it by describing the situation as “there is a case that is not closed.”

It was apparent that he was particularly talking about Wolkait and Raya – lands that are now being administered within the Amhara region after 30 years of control by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). TPLF incorporated the areas as parts of Tigray after taking power, with support from the United States and its allies, in 1991.

