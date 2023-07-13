Kobo : Reported exchange of fire between Defense Force, FANO 

Residents in Raya Kobo has been organizing peaceful protests to assert that they are ethnic Amhara and do not want to be under the Tigray region ( Photo : public domain)

At least three civilians are reported dead

borkena

Barely a day after the Ethiopian Defense Chief of Staff, Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, said that the Defense Force does not have any agenda against FANO, during a speech in Jimma, an incident involving a clash between FANO and the Defense Force occurred in North Ethiopia

On Wednesday, there was a reported exchange of fire between the Ethiopian Defense Force and FANO Kobo, North Wollo.

Ethiopian Media Services (EMS) contacted individuals from the area to get information about the individuals.

Semaw Takele, is a representative of Ethiopian Citizens For Social Justice (EZEMA) in Woldia, only about thirty kilometers south of Kobo. He confirmed to EMS that there was indeed an exchange of fire between the Defense Force and FANO.

According to the report, Defense Force members headed to FANO positions in the rural areas and opened fire on FANO. But it only lasted for hours and the defense force members returned to Kobo town where they met with resentment, according to the report. They think that the Defense Force should not go after FANO.

At least three people are said to be killed in the ensuing clash between the Defense Force and residents. All of the victims are civilians. And one of them is said to be a 15-year-old boy.

It is noticeable that FANO forces are popular in the region.

Ethiopia’s government communication affairs Ministry did not remark about the situation at this writing.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Ethiopian News Video

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel