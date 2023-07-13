Aba Sereqebirhan Weldesamuel reportedly detained in Addis Ababa

Aba Sereqebirhan Weldesamuel (Photo : SM)

borkena

Aba Sereqebirhan Weldesamuel, evidently radical ethnic Tigray nationalist and an ardent supporter of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPF), is reportedly detained in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

What is known at this point about his arrest, based on a report by the Tigray TV, regional state media, is that he arrived at Bole International Airport on Wednesday from Australia and was heading to Mekelle, the seat of the Tigray regional administration. He is not allowed to travel to Mekelle.

According to the report, he was detained by security forces at the airport. Federal government authorities did not give any explanation why he was detained.

Tigray TV claimed that it spoke to him without mentioning where exactly in Addis he is detained. He is quoted as saying ‘’I don’t get the reason why we are not being allowed to travel to Tigray. Peace deal is already signed. We need to meet our family, our people.”

Other sources indicate that his planned travel to the Tigray region of Ethiopia is linked to the activities of four Archbishops in the Tigray region who are moving along the path to forming an ethnic Tigray Patriarchate by separating from the Ethiopian Orthodox Church.

His Holiness Abune Mathias, Patriarch of the Ethiopian Church, led a delegation to Mekelle to meet with that Archbishop and hold a discussion – presumably to influence them to change the decision to break away from the Holy Synod. But the meeting did not happen as the Archbishops declined to meet with the Patriarch and members of the delegation.

It is now confirmed that they have planned the ordination of new Bishops this coming Sunday. Now other Ethiopian news sources report that Aba Sereqebirhan Weldesamuel was among the new bishops to be ordained.

The Ethiopian Church on Thursday issued a statement calling for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Getachew Reda (now interim president of Tigray region) to organize a meeting with the Archbishops in the Tigray region.

The Holy Synod said the action to establish a new patriarchate in the Tigray region violates the canons of the church, weakens centralization and ultimately weakens the Ethiopian Church.

Politicized Ethiopians tend to view the decision of the Archbishops of Tigray to break away from the Ethiopian church as the work of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). Some, who are discussing the matter on social media, go to the extent of thinking that forming an independent patriarchate is part of the preparation to declare an independent state in Tigray under the TPLF.

The video below shows Aba Sereqebirhan Weldesamuel mobilizing ethnic Tigreans to “spit Ethiopia” ( Abandon Ethiopia.) He was addressing his message to “the people of Tigray” but it was in Amharic language.

Video : from social meda

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel