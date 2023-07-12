Chief of Staff says no agenda for Defence Force to pick a fight with Fano

Chief of Staff of the Defense Force, FM Berhanu Jula (Photo : Screenshot from EBC Video)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Chief of Staff of the Federal Armed Forces, Birhanu Jula, called on members of the Defence Force to advise Fano militia so that they would return to lead a peaceful life with the community. The Field Marshal said that “there is no agenda for the Defence Force to pick a fight with Fano.”

The field Marshal said so on Tuesday in a speech he delivered during the annual celebration of the central command of the army in Jimma Town. EBC, state media, covered the event.

He said that members of the Defence Force enabled the prevalence of tranquillity through peace dialogue they had with militants located in various parts of the country. The Chief of staff touched on the issue of Fano militants in relation to this.

Field Marshal Birhanu said that the Defence Force enabled many members of Fano that are active in Amhara Region to return to the community peacefully.

The option set to “return the members of Fano to a peaceful life” was repulsed by what he called an “extremist force”. This same force had reportedly spread a “propaganda” saying that “they are about to be disarmed”. That was how “Fanos that started shooting at the government came into being”, the Chief of Staff said.

Field Marshal Birhanu Jula said that thousands of Fano returned to peaceful life following the mediation efforts made by local elderly people and religious fathers.

“We want the rest to follow suit. We don’t want to fight with Fano. We have no agenda to fight with Fano,” he said. The Field Marshal called upon members of the Defence Force to advise Fano members to return to peaceful life; not to serve others as whipping sticks.

In a similar development, Field Marshal Brihanu Jula said that “Shene” that claims to stand for the cause of Oromo people is not even aware of what its demand is “but it is killing Oromos”.

The Field Marshal said this at a recognition platform organised for the regiments of the Central Command who have made outstanding contributions in mission accomplishment. “Bandits are working to jeopardise the sovereignty of Ethiopia,” he said, adding that “apart from not knowing its demands, Shene is killing the Oromo people”.

“So long as it comes with force, we will fight against anybody that threatens the peace of our country including Shene,” said the Chief of Staff.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Ethiopian News Video

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel