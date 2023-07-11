Mustafa Mohammed formed Task Force in connection with Jijiga devastating fire  

The fire that destroyed more than 900 stores at the Jijiga Shopping center

borkena

Jijiga, the seat of Somali regional state, this week witnessed what is said to be one of the worst fires. It happened at a prominent shopping center in the city. Many shops have been entirely destroyed and a considerable number of firefighters and security forces who were deployed to help control the fire are injured in the process and admitted to hospitals.

The fire broke out around 11:00 P.M. local time in the locality known as Addisu Taiwan. It lasted for five hours and has destroyed 932 stores in the shopping complex.

Watch the extent of devastation from the video below.

Information from the region’s communication bureau indicates that the accident happened at a time when there was a strong wind in the city. One of the efforts made during the emergency response was to ensure that the fire is contained and not to expand to the adjacent areas.

A lot more damage to property and loss of lives could have happened had it not been for the firefighters and security forces, according to Mustafa Mohammed, president of the region.

Mustafa Mohammed (Photo : Public Domain)

Mr. Mustafa expressed consoling words for those affected by the accident. He expressed wishes for a quick recovery for them and he visited them in Hospital.

He has also been mobilizing support to help those affected by the accident. A Task Force is already formed as part of the response in the aftermath of the devastating fire. One of the actions that the President is taking, through the Task Force, is to organize a temporary shopping center to ensure that store owners who can still carry out their business activity are back to work.

The Task Force is also tasked with investigating the extent of the property damage. The regional government will use the result of the investigation as a basis on which it will support those affected by the fire – based on news updates from the Communication Bureau of the region.

Mustafa’s administration vowed that the government will do everything in its power to support those who lost their property in the accident and those who are needy. A plan is under work, it was said.

There is also a plan to build a modern shopping center – a “modern one” in a way that such a devastating accident is not happening.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Ethiopian News Video

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel