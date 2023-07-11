Massive Electric Power outage, issue pointed to power station 

borkena
A massive electric power outage has been reported across Ethiopia. It happened on Tuesday in evening (local time).
Ethiopian Electric Power has confirmed the news, based on a report from State media outlets. The authority said the issue is linked to a problem ( the details of which is unexplained) at Gibe III Electric power generation station.
The government further added that work is underway to resolve the issue and restore electric power. However, Ethiopian Electric Power did not give an estimate of the time it takes to resolve the situation.
This kind of outages has been chronic for years especially in the outside regions once you leave Adiids.it occurs several times almost every day . Worse yet , they never explain ,apologize or warn before hand like rest of hecworld does as to has happened, how it happen and how long it takes to fix or return