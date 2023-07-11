Massive Electric Power outage, issue pointed to power station 

Ethiopian Electric Power Logo

A massive electric power outage has been reported across Ethiopia. It happened on Tuesday in evening (local time).

Ethiopian Electric Power has confirmed the news, based on a report from State media outlets. The authority said the issue is linked to a problem ( the details of which is unexplained) at Gibe III Electric power generation station.

The government further added that work is underway to resolve the issue and restore electric power. However, Ethiopian Electric Power did not give an estimate of the time it takes to resolve the situation.

