Ethiopian PM asked to resign, dissolve parliament 

PM answering questions in the parliament on July 6, 2023. (Photo : screenshot from EBC video)

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday appeared at the House of People’s Representatives. On Wednesday the parliament announced to the public that he would appear in the 28th session of the parliament to address questions from parliamentarians. Issues related to peace, security and bad governance were discussed.

On the part of the Prime Minister, emphasis was given to the challenges that his government faced. His focus was on inflation which he said is a challenge for many other countries. But he claimed that his government managed to reduce the debt level in the country. He put it at 38 percent of the GDP.

For the parliamentarian from the opposition quarter, the focus is security and the soaring cost of living. Kidnapping citizens for ransom has been out of control in the Oromia region of Ethiopia. And parliamentarians have raised it to the Prime Minister.

Teshome Adane, an MP, said citizens are being kidnapped and asked to pay millions of birr. The problem has worsened to the point where citizens are questioning if they can make it home safely. He asked what the government is doing to resolve the security situation in Amhara and Oromia regions.

Deslagne Chanie, an opposition MP, reminded the PM that over 200,000 Ethiopians were reduced to homelessness after the government [in the Oromia region]. He also mentioned that millions have lost their lives due to the war and millions displaced including in the Oromia region. The worsening economic situation and unbearable cost of living is another problem that he cited to demonstrate what he described as the ‘failure’ of the Prime Minister’s leadership and his ruling party – Prosperity party.

He further said that the PM’s party is incapable of rescuing the country from the quagmire it is in and asked the Prime Minister to hand over power to a transitional administration and dissolve the parliament.

It has been noticeable for several years now that the Prime Minister is increasingly losing support and legitimacy in the country ,and that his government is taking a path of dictatorship.

PM Abiy Ahmed’s new political alliance with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is seen not only as a demonstration of tendency to autocratic rule but also a cause for concern if peace will prevail in the country. There are rumors that the Prime Minister, in alliance with the TPLF, is planning war against Eritrea.

