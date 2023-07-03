Ethiopian Airlines gets delivery of new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner 

Source : Ethiopian Airlines

borkena

Ethiopian Airlines this past weekend received the Delivery of the new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. It flew from Everett (PAE), the United States, to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

It is reported that the new aircraft made its first flight to Dubai

Ethiopian Airlines has been expanding global destinations. This past fiscal year, it reported over $6 billion in revenue.

There has been a rumor that it is passing a portion of ownership of the cargo service to the Chinese government. However, the airlines denied it, according to a report DW Amharic.

