Ethiopian Athlete Berihu Aregawi won Lausanne Diamond League men’s 5000 meters in style 

Berihu Aregawi at the Lausanne men’s 5000 meters race. He won it with a record time for the year and the fifth in history. (Photo : World Athletics)

Ethiopian Athlete Berihu Aregawi won the men’s 5000 category at Lausanne Diamond League in style. He crossed the distance in 12:40: 45 beating the World Record Holder in the Distance, Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda. In the final lap of the race to cross the line was between the two of them.

Berihu’s time is the fastest in the year and the fifth fastest time in history. Hagos Gebrehiwet, another Ethiopian Athlete, finished third in the race in a time of 12:49:80. Tilahun Bekele and Selemon Barega ( also Ethiopian athletes) finished fourth and fifth.

According to Canadian Running Magazine, Berihu won a silver medal from the World Cross Country race this year. He is also a 5K road race record holder.

