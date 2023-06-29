Ethiopia has requested to be a member of BRICS, says Foreign Ministry 

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson says we think that a positive response will come for the membership request to BRICS

Meles Alem, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs speaking during biweekly briefing in Addis Ababa. (Photo : screenshot from Walta video.)

Ethiopia has requested membership in BRICS, an international economic group formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa whose headquarters is in the Chinese city of Shanghai. The Block was started in 2001 but the only member from Africa, South Africa, joined the bloc in 2010. South Africa currently is serving as chairman of the Block.

It is the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Meles Alem, who revealed Ethiopia’s quest for membership to the bloc, during a biweekly briefing in the capital Addis Ababa. It is to be recalled that Ethiopia is a founding member of the United Nations ( and its ancestor, the League of Nations) and the African Union.

During the briefing, he indicated that Ethiopia has already submitted an application for membership.

“We will work to be a member of international organizations to safeguard our national interest in view of changing international relations and balance of power. One of these is BRICS and a request is submitted…”

Mr. Meles also said that the Ethiopian government hopes that a positive outcome would come out of it and that Ethiopia will follow up on the membership application. (Watch video after 3:29 minutes)

According to TASS,a Russian News source, countries like Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey have expressed interest in joining the block.

China, Russia, and India did support Ethiopia diplomatically at the United Nations when Western powers were pushing for economic sanctions when the Ethiopian government was fighting against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) during the two years’ civil war which ended in November 2022 following what was said to be African Union led negotiation in Pretoria, South Africa.

