Ethiopian passport being distributed illegally to non-citizens

Source : SM

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Ethiopian passports are being issued to non-Ethiopian citizens illegally, according to sources.

Fana Broadcasting Corporation has approached officials of the concerned institutions for an interview regarding the issue. They were asked why their institutions have not been able to stop this illegal act that can cause precarious international crimes including terrorism.

The Immigration Citizenship Service and the Addis Ababa City Administration’s Civil Registration and Residency Service Agency have admitted that the problem is there.

Head of the Travel Document Issuance Team at the Immigration and Citizenship Service, Alemtsehai Ambachew said that there are many foreigners who were illegally made to possess Ethiopian passports when they leave the country. This will bring about precarious consequences against the country, according to her.

Alemtsehai said that as Ethiopia shares culture, language and identity with neighboring countries, putting the illegal move under control has become a big challenge for her institution. Above all these, the rampant corrupt practices in the institutions have been a favorable condition for the problem, she said.

Executive Director of Civil Registration and Residency Service Agency of Addis Ababa City Administration, Yonas Alemayehu says that the false information and the gap on personnel executors have worsened the problem.

The officials have also said that the actions taken against the individuals who were allegedly held accountable for the crime.

Accordingly, both the Civil Registration Residents and the Immigration and Citizenship Services stated that action has been taken against the parties who have been involved in the illegal activity. The Immigration and Nationality Service announced that one hundred and twenty five individuals have been held accountable by law.

The Civil Registration and Residency Service Agency of the Addis Ababa City Administration pointed out on its part that one hundred and fifty-three individuals have been held responsible by law. Fifty-nine of them are employees of the institution, according to the Agency.

