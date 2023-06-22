OLA/Shene takes hold of Kebele 75 km from Addis

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Armed militants of Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) are said to control a Kebele 75 kilometres from the Capital, Addis Ababa, a local news source said.

Addis Maleda reported yesterday that OLA or what has been designated by the federal government as a ‘terrorist group’, Shene opened fire in Wachalle Woreda, North Shewa Zone of Oromia Regional State three days back and fully captured a Kebele.

The news source said quoting people in the area that the armed militants have taken hold of a Kebele named Gimbichu and the people in the area have been taken aback by the incident.

Addis Maleda further said that last Friday, 16 June 2023 at midnight, around 1:00 a.m. the armed men entered the Woreda Capita Town, Muketuri, 75 kilometres from Addis Ababa, kidnapped two men and injured a man seriously. People in the area said that they heard a heavy exchange of gunfire that lasted for about 30 minutes.

It was said that the armed militants “are active in the area widely and take hostages of the people whenever they like”. Once the militants take hostage the people, they will ask for ransom money ranging from birr 200,000 to one million, according to sources of Addis Maleda.

Head of the Woreda Culture and Truism office was shot dead a week ago in the middle of the night and people have been forcefully displaced from their areas.

Though there are a large number of government defence forces in the Woreda, the armed militants are coming into the Woreda to take hostage of whomever they want.

The attempt Addis Maleda made repeatedly to talk to Wuchale Woreda Peace and Security Sector Office on the issue was not successful.

