At least four killed in Ziway as Security Forces exchange fire with Oromo Liberation Army

Ziway (Photo : SM)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Four people were killed in an exchange of fire between government security forces and Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), otherwise known as shene, in Ziway Town, East Shewa Zone of Oromia Regional State, sources said.

Addis Maleda reported quoting town residents here yesterday that clashes occurred last Sunday midnight between the government forces and OLA in an attempt made to set free prisoners. During the heavy exchange of fire, three people, including a female from government security forces and one from OLA were killed, according to the news source.

It was said that the member of OLA who was killed in the clash was first shot on the leg. But as he could not retreat, one of his militant partners killed him lest he should leave the link.

Addis Maleda said that the exchange of gunfire that lasted for two hours aimed at setting free inmates from the prison cell in Ziway Town.

People in the Town told Addis Maleda that the prison was located in an area commonly known as Haiq Dar (by the side of the lake) or the former Health Station. Previously people lost their lives while the gunmen were attempting to set free their comrades imprisoned there, Addis Maleda said.

Residents in the Town said that Shene militants have laid in ambush at a site commonly known by the name Oeitu, which is sandwiched between Bulbula and Tulu. The militants cross Ziway Lake by a boat and dock their raft at a corner named Tota Wenz, according to the residents approached by Addis Maleda.

The news source said that the Sunday prison-breaking attempt supported by the exchange of gunfire was not successful. “The ‘Oeitu operation’ conducted repeatedly to silence the guns of the militants by the government security forces, has not been successful…,” according to Addis Maleda.

On a similar development Addis Maleda reported last Friday about a hostage-taking incident orchestrated by OLF/Shene gunmen in Sululta Sub-City of the newly established Sheger Town. Addis Maleda said that an unknown number of people were taken hostage by the armed militants from Sululta, 26 km away from the Capital, Addis Ababa.

The news source recalled quoting witnesses that over 20 people were taken hostage previously by the gunmen around Kidanemihiret Church in the same town in the evening at 9:00 pm.

