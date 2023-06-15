Departure of Girma Wake in the eyes of international news sources

Girma Wake (Source – Air Space Africa)

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The departure of Chairman of Ethiopian Airlines Group, Girma Wake, who has served the airline for more than three decades, has become the top news of many renowned media outlets. People here locally have also been taken aback by the unexpected departure of the big man of the airlines industry.

Nelly Fualdes who writes for ‘The Africa Report’ has come with a story entitled, “Shock exit of Girma Wake raises questions over Ethiopian Airlines’ Future”. Fualdes called Girma as the “emblematic face of the African airline industry”.

‘Air Space Africa’ reported regarding the resignation of Girma saying, “Shock as Ethiopian Airlines Group Chairman Ato Girma Wake Departs from Position”. The news stated that the resignation has raised questions. “…this development has sparked concerns and raised questions about the motives behind this management change, with potential political implications…”

Air Space Africa said that Girma “…successfully transformed the airline into Africa’s most successful carrier….”

‘Times AeroSpace’ reported that “Ethiopian chairman in shock departure”. The news source named in its report Girma as the “father of the African aviation industry”. Girma Wake “has been credited with being the driver that put Ethiopian on the path to become the continent’s largest carrier and a group that competes with major airlines around the world.”

A news source named ‘The Cable’ said regarding the departure of Girma Wake in the following way. “…His resignation comes amid the outrage over the inauguration of Nigeria Air three days to the end of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration…Ethiopian Airlines owns a 49 percent equity stake in Nigeria Air…”

The local Weekly Private Paper, Reporter said that the sudden departure of Girma has sparked speculation within the aviation industry, with many wondering what this means for the future of Ethiopian Airlines.

Girma Wake joined the Ethiopian Airlines board in 2018, having served as the airline’s chief executive officer (CEO) from 2004 to 2011. He became board chairman of the airline in April 2022. In total, he has served the airline for more than 30 years.

Commander of the Ethiopian Air Force, Lieutenant Yilma Merdasa was appointed to replace Girma Wake as the board chairman of the company.

Girma was born in 1943 in Yeka District, Addis Ababa. He had his early education at Wendyirad School around Kotebe and then joined Kotebe Teachers College. Girma attended the University College of Addis Ababa. Upon his graduation from the University in 1965, he joined Ethiopian Airlines.

