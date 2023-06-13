Head of NaMA Secretary Office says party leadership members turn liaison officers of ruling party

Tewodros Hailemariam (Photo : SM)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Leaders of National Movement of Amhara (NaMA) who have been appointed by the government have become liaison officers of the ruling party, head of party secretary office said.

The head, Tewodros Hailemariam (PhD) told Asham TV that the leadership of the Movement has become liaison officer of the government, quite contrary to party objectives.

Tewodros has made official that the leadership has been divided concerning the current relation being witnessed between the leadership of Amhara Regional State and Tigray Interim Administration.

Tewodros mentioned about party leadership members who claimed that the new relation “is acceptable so long as it brings about peace”. On the other hand, there are members who denounce the discussion of those top officials who had led the war but have sat for discussion disregarding the issue of transparency.

“This divisiveness has occurred because of party executive bodies who have been baited by government appointments and become lap dogs of the ruling party,” Tewodros commented.

Tewodros said that half members of the executive body have taken their seat at the federal cabinet and willingly turned to be the liaison officers of the incumbent government. They have been doing this by shrugging off demands of their constituencies, the people of Amhara. While the people of Amhara subjected to all these misdemeanour, NaMA has shoved itself willingly under the grip of the government.

Speaking of the solution, head of party secretary office said that “NaMA can resolve the controversy if party members who have embarked on federal leadership circle give up their position or resign from their party”.

The head noted that retorting the mere commitment of struggle for the people of Amhara but at the same time align with the government is not acceptable. “If the party probably holds its meeting, it will give these people their due,” he speculated.

