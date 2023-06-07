MP vehemently condemns massacre at Debre-Elias Monastery  

Christian Tadele (Photo : SM)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Christian Tadele, Member of Parliament firmly condemned the brutal killings perpetrated by State Security Forces in Debre-Elias monastery, in Gojjam Zone of Amhara Regional State. The MP said in a note he shared via his social media platform that the massacre was carried out against defenseless nuns, monks, children being raised by the monastery including people who have been in the area for the mere reason of using holy water.

The killings perpetrated by “the joint task force” violate the Constitution of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the provisions of the International Human Rights Law signed by Ethiopia. The measure taken was “identity based massacre” and “serious human right violation” committed through excessive force than is necessary in brutal manners against the law, the MP said.

Christian Tadele further called on all Ethiopians, political parties, human right intuitions, diplomatic society and the media to come forward and denounce this shameful act and put pressure against the perpetrators for accountability.

