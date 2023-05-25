Ethiopian Ombudsman receives 100,000 complaints on demolition of residential houses around the capital

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Ethiopian Ombudsman Institution expressed concern that the provision of temporary accommodation has not yet been prepared for those whose residential houses have been demolished.

The Institution announced that it has received 100,000 complaints on the measure taken to demolish residential houses in the name of “illegal construction”.

Chief of The Ethiopian Ombudsman Institution, Endale Haile (Dr.) said in an interview he had with VoA Amharic Service that his institution received during the last Ethiopian Budget Year 133,000 complaints related to good governance and violation of human rights. The majority of these grievances are the ones related to the demolitions of residential houses in Sheger Town, which is under construction in Oromia Regional State.

Endale said that the administration of Sheger Town neither gives replacements for the residential houses it demolishes nor provides temporary shelters for displaced people. VoA’s attempt to include comments of the officials of the administrative body of Sheger Town was not successful.

Previously Mayor of Sheger Town, Teshome Adugna (Dr.) said while commenting on the issues that they were demolishing houses that were built without permission. He indicated that the measure taken to demolish the residential units “is processed to respect the rule of law”. He also spoke of discussions made with the residents before the houses were demolished.

Chief Ombudsman, Endale Haile (Dr.) said that the pulling down of residential houses in the name of illegal construction is a problem witnessed in all big towns and he called on the government to give a lasting solution.

Endale further said that the Ombudsman institution is working to bring about solutions to administrative malpractices the executive bodies inflicted against the people, and respect of human rights. He recalled the submission of complaints numbering in thousands on administrative malpractices and human right violations occurred last year. The majority of the grievances are related to the demolition of residential houses in Sheger Town.

Despite discussions held between the Ombudsman Institute and the officials of the Sheger Town Administration, what is happening on the ground is quite different from what was raised during the conversation, the Chief of the Ombudsman said. (BORKENA).

