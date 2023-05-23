Sunday school’s TV taken off air

Mahibere Kidusan Head office, Addis Ababa (Photo : Hara Z Tewahedo)

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Ethiopian Mass Media Authority (EMMA) has taken off temporarily the television transmission of Mahibere-Kidusan (Sunday school section) of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church (EOTC). EMMA announced here last Sunday in a letter addressed to the Sunday school on 21 May 2023 that the license of the television channel of the Sunday School of EOTC was revoked for transmitting on 21 May 2023 a news story that allegedly “distorts the ongoing meeting of EOTC and causes conflict among the people”.

EMMA indicated in its letter that the license was temporarily revoked for the television service of the Sunday School of EOTC allegedly transmitted “breaking news, which is against the Proclamation of Mass Media article 70”.

According to available sources, the Sunday school television reported that the religious leaders of EOTC have been pressurized to give new appointment of bishops based on ethnicity. The resistance from the religious fathers have been frowned up on by government officials, sources say.

