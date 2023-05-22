Ethiopian government suspended Ethiopian Church Media  

Abiy Ahmed’s government is accusing Mahibere Kidusan of “inciting violence” violence as reports are emerging that security forces are hassling members of the Holy Synod to influence decision over appointment of bishops

Abiy Ahmed’s government is taking repression against the Ethiopian Church to a whole new level. In the latest string of attack, his government suspended Mahibere Kidusan Television “temporarily” on grounds of inciting violence between “religious groups”

The letter from the government cited breaking news coverage by Mahibere Kidusan which was transmitted on May 21. Abiy Ahmed’s government claimed the content of Mahibere Kidusan coverage was something that obstructs the meeting of the Holy Synod and incites violence among people.

The suspension letter from Ethiopian Mass Media Authority (SM)

The statement which was released by the office of Broadcasting Authority further claimed that it has confirmed that content of the breaking news coverage was something that incites violence. However, the government did not mention what exactly was in violation of the media rule in the country and what specific content was found to be the cause for the government’s decision to suspend Mahibere Kidusan Media.

The suspension came amid reports that the Federal government is hassling members of the Holy Synod of Ethiopian Orthodox Church with the aim to coerce them to appoint bishops on the basis of ethnicity against the canons of the Orthodox Church.

About two weeks ago, Mahibere Kidusan, over a three decades of organization dedicated to supporting the Ethiopian Church and expanding Orthodox teachings in and outside of the country, sent a letter to the Holy Synod encouraging for a decision on strategic plan, structural adjustment, and administrative amendment.

It also asked the Holy Synod to be cautious about ordination of bishops.

Berhanu Admas (SM)

Meanwhile, there are emerging reports that government security forces have detained Berhanu Admas, a prominent and senior member of Mahibere Kidusan. According to Adebabay media report, he was taken from his office in Addis Ababa. Intelligence officers reportedly said that he was wanted for “interrogation. “

