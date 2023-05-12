Premier’s palace project awarded to three contractors

Chaka Project (Photo : SM)

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Additional three contractors are hired for the execution of the newly launched project of Addis Ababa Palace, commonly known as ‘Chaka’ or forest project, which has been supervised closely by the premier.

The Chaka project, which includes leisure residences and resort villages, is under execution in Yeka Sub-City leaning on Yeka hill of Addis Ababa City Administration. It is highly talked of that the project will be registered for its massiveness like the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The project, which lies over 503 hectares of land, is networked with roads stretched over 29 km. These access roads are under construction with most parts nearing completion.

The ‘Chaka’ (forest) Project will be equipped with three artificial lakes, which are currently under construction by a contractor named ‘e-tollo’. The foundation work of one of the lakes has reportedly been finalised.

The news source indicated that three additional contractors have been invited to participate in this huge project. No further information is available if more contractors are invited in the future.

The state owned Ethiopian Construction Works Corporation has been awarded the construction works of the main palace. The Governmental Construction Company of China will also be in charge of building the luxury hotel for the project. This hotel will reportedly be named ‘Sky View’. Ethiopian Roads Administration will be involved to build the road that stretches from the palace to Yeka Abaddo residential quarter.

Though the exact cost of the ‘Chaka’ Project has not been known, the news passed from mouth to mouth indicates that the project would cost 49 billion birr. However, in a speech he made months back at the House of Peoples Representatives, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that the project is part of ‘Smart City’ Development that costs not 49 billion birr; but it is expected to consume birr 300 up to 400 billion.

Diplomatic sources of the western world are saying that the ‘Chaka Project’ cost at the current exchange rate over 850 billion birr.

Regarding the source of the project fund, the PM has not given clues. The project, which is under close follow up of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, has raised questions of priority and timeliness.

The news source said that people residing in the project area were made to move out of the site for the purpose of construction.

