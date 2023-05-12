Friday, May 12, 2023
borkena retracts recent report on Eritrea

The managing editor of borkena regrets a story published on May 10, 2023 under the title “Is tension building up between Ethiopia, Eritrea? ” is inaccurate and outrageous. 

The reporter used mereja.com as a source without verifying it from other sources. 

The editor learned that the Eritrean government is displeased, rightly, with the coverage. The article is retracted and I would like to sincerely apologize for it. 

borkena has a sincere respect for the government and people of Eritrea.

Managing Editor 

