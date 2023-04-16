Ethiopian Defence Force announces “no structure” of Regional Special Force hereafter

Field Marshal Berhanu Jula (Photo : PD)

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Chief of Staff of the Federal Armed Forces, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, said that there would be no structure of Regional Special Force as of today. The Field Marshal said so at a gathering that appraised the integration of Regional Special Forces into federal and regional security structures, according to sources. The Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) said here today that the integration of the Regional Special Forces was reviewed in the presence of heads of federal military generals and police officers including senior officials of regional administrations.

Chief of Staff, Marshal Birhanu Jula said on the occasion that as Regional Special Forces were reorganised, a strong national security institution would be established, ENA reported.

Indicating that Ethiopia has instantly come out of security challenges, the Field Marshal mentioned the Pretoria Peace Agreement as “progressing well”, according to ENA. The fact that the structure of the regional special force has no legal ground, the threat existing among regions and the moves being made to resolve problems by force obliged the government to alter the arrangement.

He said that currently as the restructuring work has been intensified in all regions, “there is no arrangement of Regional Special Force”. Therefore, as the security structure is Federal Defence and Police Forces including Regional police structure, there will be no force that receives missions and duties in the name of Regional Special Forces, Chief of Staff said. Field Marshal Birhanu further said that henceforth work would be accomplished on transporting and placing all as per their interest to wherever they are assigned.

