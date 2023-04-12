Wednesday, April 12, 2023
HomeOpinionEthiopia : The Final Solution (by Dawit Giorgis )
Opinion
Updated:

Ethiopia : The Final Solution (by Dawit Giorgis )

Hitler

by Dawit Giorgis 

“Never again” 1948: Until Next Time  

Armenia (1915–18), Ukraine (1932–1933), the Nazi Holocaust (1938–1945), Cambodia  (1975–1979), Rwanda (1994), Bosnia (1992–1995), Darfur (2001–2015), Ethiopia ( 2019 to  present) 

“The events that took place during these periods in these countries resulted in more than  17 million deaths related to 20th century genocides or ethnic cleansing, each with liQle or  late reacRon by the community of naRons. Leaders of Western democracies piously vow that  “never again” will they allow such acRons to take place, their hollow words translaRng to  “Never again — unRl next Rme.” ( War On Rocks, April 2014: Ethiopia included by author and  therefore the number of 17 million would go upwards of 20 million.) 

According to the Holocaust Encyclopaedia: “The Nazi “Final Solution to the Jewish  Question” (“Endlösung der Judenfrage”) was the deliberate and systematic mass murder of  European Jews. It was the last stage of the Holocaust and took place from 1941 to 1945.  Though many Jews were killed before the “Final Solution” the vast majority of Jewish  victims were murdered during this period.” 

Like in the case of Amharas in Ethiopia, the persecution and segregation of Jews was  implemented in stages under the rule of Adolf Hitler. The state-sponsored hatred of the  Amharas led to anti Amahra policies, proclamations and decrees, all of which aimed to  systematically isolate Aemharas from the central role they have played for three thousand  years as a custodian of both Christianity and Islam, of biblical and Koranic cultures, and  defense of the integrity of a nation which had remained an icon of freedom in Africa and  the promised land for blacks across the globe. For most of Amahras what happened in  Germany in 1941 to 1945 is exactly what is happening today in Ethiopia. The persecution of  Amharas in Ethiopia began with the government of TPLF under PM Meles Zenawi and  reached this stage under PM Abiy Ahmed who personifies Adolf Hitler.    

Before the start of World War II, around 9.5 million Jewish people lived in Europe. By the  time the war ended, the Nazis had killed 6 million European Jews in concentration camps, or  pograms, or ghettos, or mass executions in what we refer today as the Holocaust. The Nazis  used the term Endlösung, or Final Solution, as the “answer” to the “Jewish question.” Adolf  Hitler had provided clues to his ambition to commit mass genocide as early as 1922, 

telling journalist Josef Hell, “Once I really am in power, my first and foremost task will be the  annihilation of the Jews.” This is very familiar for Amharas because Abiy Ahmed has said it  in a different way. Abiy Ahmed and his officials have repeatedly stated that his paramount  enemies are the Amharas and the Orthodox Church, and true to his words he  did start the destruction of both the church and Amharas (Semites). Hitler took the  solution to the Jewish problem to its “furthest extremes,” when he found out that he had  people around him who were willing to kill people a s a testament of their loyalty to the  Fuhrer. Abiy has lined up these kinds of people. Like Hitler Abiy is an extremely giked orator  who knew what his audience wanted to hear and how to package it with lies. But his lies has  caught up with him and he now rules through terror.  

It is the opinion of every legal expert involved in studying the crimes against the Amharas in  Ethiopia: that genocide has and is being committed in Ethiopia with the intention of ethnic  cleansing and establishing a Cushite Empire. According to Cush Media and Oromo  lieretaures, Semites ( Amharas and Tigreans) are considered colonisers of the Cushites, in a  very strange twist of history. To this end, genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes  have been committed in the last 4 years causing the death of three million people and  the displacement of 4 million Amharas. How many more have to die and be displaced for  the international community to wake up and stop this madness? 

This CushiRc war against the Semites of the North has been conducted in a very barbaric  manner — a type of brutality unseen in our history. It is hatred to its worst limits. Recently,  when the aQack on the Orthodox church became unbearably and brazenly intense and very  violent, the response of the church was firm and immediate. Millions went to the streets in  unprecedented show of force. This abated the aQempt to destroy the Synod of Ethiopia for  now. The claim of the CushiRc movement spearheaded by OLF goes beyond Ethiopia to  Kenya, Sudan and Somalia. The war has just begun earnestly in Ethiopia. 

As a lawyer and a man who has worked in Rwanda during the 1994 genocide, I can aQest  that the crimes being commiQed in Ethiopia are more gruesome (though at a lower scale ) than the Rwandan atrociRes that shook the conscience of the world. Amharas are being  murdered, crucified and burnt alive publicly, and are now forced in millions to leave their  ancestral lands. All these incidents are recorded and reported by credible and ethical  Ethiopian journalists and insRtuRons. RegreQably, the West has refused to see the truth and  condemn the crime for what it is — a genocide!. To most Amharas, the silence of the  internaRonal community is reminiscent of what happened during Fascist Italy’s aggression  against Ethiopia or the Holocaust perpetrated by Nazi Germany. The world is silently  watching the deliberate destrucRon of 3000 years of civilizaRon.

Mass murders, torture and genocide as per its legal definition has been taking place since  the TPLF took over, but what differentiates this period from earlier crimes is the sudden  escalation of genocide and crimes giants humanity in the last 4 years, the period of Abiy  Ahmeds rule. To constitute genocide, “there must be a proven intent on the part of  perpetrators to physically destroy a national, ethnical, racial or religious group. Cultural  destruction does not suffice, nor does an intention to simply disperse a group. It is this  special intent, or dolus specialis, that makes the crime of genocide so unique.”ICC Genocide has therefore two major elements: Physical (the actual commission of crimes) and  Mental which establishes the intent of the crimes. Importantly, the evidence must show  that the victims of a crime have been deliberately targeted – not randomly – because of  their real or perceived membership of one of the four groups (national, ethnic, racial and  religious) protected under the Convention. “This means that the target of destruction must  be the group, as such, and not its members as individuals. Genocide can also be committed  against only a part of the group, as long as that part is identifiable (including within a  geographically limited area)” ICC. The evidence collected so far show exactly this: that the  Amharas, Christians and Muslims have been the target of the genocide as defined by the  UN Convention on Genocide.  

Though normally the most difficult in court is establishing the intent, this was the easiest of  of the whole process of seeking justice in the case of the Amhara genocide. The most  challenging was getting the attention of the ICC. Since we last recorded and presented  the evidences to the ICC and the UN Human Rights Council, hundreds of thousands of  Amhras have been forcefully evicted from their ancestral lands and over 20,000 murdrererd  and brutalized for who they are. Four million Amharas have been displaced and their  homes destroyed with the intent to force them to move out of their ancestral lands. Many  more are detained with no information of their where abouts. Ethiopia has today the largest  number of journalists detained.  

Most recently the regime has promulgated laws that would require only Amharas to  surrender their arms while the largest armed group are the Oromos, Abiy Ahmed’s support  base. The decree excludes the TPLF which was supposed to be disarmed under  the Pretoria agreement. The TPLF surrendered after losing one million of its people in a  brief war a with the government forces and has now preferred to be a fifth column in the  war declared on the Amharas in exchange for short term advantages. The TPLF purposely  ignored the long-term goal of Abiy to destroy Tigreans as well, because they too are  Semites.  

It is clearer to everybody that PM Abiy has reached the decision to take the final solution.  As I write this, over 250,000 troops ( Oromo and Federal) are moving in four fronts to the Amahara region to finish off Amharas that refuse to submit to the will of the regime.  Abiy Ahmed has ordered the annihilation of Amharas who are protecting their lands and  rights. Thousands of Amharas living in the Oromo region have either been killed or forced  out of the region. It is reported that as a result of the new operation which started a week  ago, thousands of innocent people have already been killed. And it is just beginning.  

Any global humanitarian organization, including the United Nations Human Rights Council  (UNHRC), Human Rights Watch (HRW), Amnesty International (AI) and the ICC which claim 

they have not heard read or seen the painful videos of the ongoing crimes in Ethiopia (  particularly in the Oromia region) is not worth the title it wears. It was there for the whole  world to see read and listen. Even the perpetrators were not able to hide it.  

We, international lawyers together with international crime investigators are prepared  to present the case of genocide and crimes against humanity to any international  body, lawyers, jouranlists wherver and wenever we are called. The ball is in the court of  the international community if it wishes to find the truth, For the sake of millions dying and  imploring for justice accept the challenge and come forward to learn about the truth and  act. So far neither the UN, the West or the ICC are keen to hear our cases. This has given  way to apathy indifference and neglect of the most atrocious crimes in decades.  

“Why don’t these massive crimes against humanity spark us to action? Why do good people  ignore mass murder and genocide? Unfortunately there are no simple answers to these  questions. Every episode of mass murder is unique and raises unique social, economic,  military, and political obstacles to intervention. But the repetitiveness of such atrocities,  ignored by powerful people and nations, and by the general public, calls for explanations  that may reflect some fundamental deficiency in our humanity-a deficiency that, once identified, might possibly be overcome.” (American Phycological Association)  

Genocide and crimes against humanity is real in Ethiopia. But the international  community refuses to feel this reality. It is selective in acknowledging and prosecuting  cases of genocide. It would prefer sensational and geopolitcal events than real human  tragedies. 

On the 24th of February, Russia invaded Ukraine. On the 25th of February, a day after the  invasion, the ICC Prosecutor General, Karim Khan “expressed his concern over the Russian  invasion of Ukraine and said his court may investigate possible war crimes in the country. He  further stated: “I have been closely following recent developments in and around Ukraine  with increasing concern.”ICC. In the first week of April “Reporters from Agence France Presse saw at least 20 bodies, all in civilian clothing, strewn across a single street in the town  of Bucha on Friday. One had his hands Red behind his back with a white cloth, and his  Ukrainian passport lek open beside his body. “All these people were shot,” Bucha’s mayor,  Anatoly Fedoruk, told AFP, adding that a further 280 bodies had been buried in mass graves  in the town……The UN secretary general, António Guterres, said: “I am deeply shocked by  the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine. It is essenRal that an independent  invesRgaRon leads to effecRve accountability.” ( AFP April 12, 2022) 

These allegaRons were the basis of opening a war crime case against the Russia by the ICC.  In Ethiopia First it is not simply allegaRons but proven in a way that fulfills the requirements  of internaRonal law. Second it was not about 20 bodies and other allegaRons; it was more  than 20000 bodies and 4 million displaced brutalized raped and tortured people. What a  travesty of judgement and jusRce! On the 28th of Feb (four days after the invasion) the ICC  Prosecutor announced: “ Today, I wish to announce that I have decided to proceed with  opening an investigation into the situation in Ukraine, as rapidly as possible.” In the first week of April “Reporters from Agence France-Presse saw at least 20 bodies, all in  civilian clothing, strewn across a single street in the town of Bucha on Friday. One had his  hands tied behind his back with a white cloth, and his Ukrainian passport left open beside 

his body. “All these people were shot,” Bucha’s mayor, Anatoly Fedoruk, told AFP, adding  that a further 280 bodies had been buried in mass graves in the town……The UN secretary  general, António Guterres, said: “I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in  Bucha, Ukraine. It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective  accountability.” ( AFP, April 2, 2022)  

These allegaRons were the basis of opening a war crime case against Russia by the ICC. In  the case of Ethiopia : First it is not simply allegaRons but proven cases in a way that fulfills  the requirements of internaRonal law. Second it was not just 20 bodies it was more than  20,000 bodies and 4 million displaced brutalized raped and tortured people. What a travesty  of judgement and jusRce! On May 17 the International Criminal Court sent a 42-member  team to Ukraine to probe alleged war crimes since the Russian invasion in what has been  dubbed as the largest such deployment in its history. “This represents the largest-ever single  field deployment by my office since its establishment,” Khan said in a statement.” On march  17; 2023, ICC charges Pesident Putin of Russia.  

The speed and extraordinary length the ICC Prosecutor General went is unprecedented in  the history of the ICC. History and students of law will one day compare this extraordinary  rush to prosecute the criminals in Ukraine with the more heinous crimes taking place at the  same period in Ethiopia, and give their judgement on how international justice is flawed. It  is stunning to think how such an international institution with great expectations would  dehumanize all other people crying for justice and focus with all its resources and at an  alarming speed to use all its discretions, to find a short cut to justice court for one particular  crime which emerged after 4 years after a more catastrophic crime.  

Ethiopian and international criminal lawyers have appealed to the world to stop the  genocide in Ethiopia and prosecute the known criminals in a case with irrefutable evidence.  Once again the world watched as Ethiopia bleeds and hudererds of thousands of Amharas  being slaughtered. Over one and a half million people were killed ( Official version by HE Olusegun Obasanjo and Ethiopian Army chief of staff) in an eight month war between  government and the northern region of Tigray. It did not make headlines or inspire serious  interantional investigation. It was hidden under a so called deal ( Pretoria agreement) and  accountability put aside. Neither the genocide nor the 1.4 million lives lost in an eight month war justified the war nor the Genocide of Amharas justified accountability. Amharas  continue to die and sufferi n a world devoid of compassion and justice. The repercussions to  regional security and stability is enormous. American and other Western experts have  always looked naive in their understanding of issues in the Horn of Africa. Whether by  design or ignorance, they have invariably missed to avert imminent catastrophes, and only  payed attention after the worst has happened. 

. “The West’s post-Holocaust pledge that genocide would never again be tolerated proved  to be hollow.”— Philip Gourevitch 

Editor’s note : views in the article reflect the views of the writer, not the views of borkena.com 

__

To Publish Article On borkena, please send submission to info@borkena.com for consideration.

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing 

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian news updates regularly. Like borkena on facebook as well. To share information or send a submission, use info@borkena.com

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News