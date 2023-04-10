Critic, journalist Meskerem Aberra detained by police

Tearful Meskerem Abera

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Activist and Journalist, owner of a YouTube Channel, Meskerem Aberra detained for the third time in a year by the police, sources said. Detainee’s husband, Fitsum Gebremichael told Ethiopian Insider here yesterday that his spouse was arrested from home last Sunday 09 April 2023, late in the afternoon.

Fitsum said that the police officers numbering about ten detained his partner, Meskerem, from residence located around a place specially known as Goro, in the capital Addis Ababa. Fitsum said that the police had searched their house for 50 minutes before they put Meskerem under control. Having conducted the search in the house in the presence of neighbors, the police have taken three written manuscripts and the Samsung cell phone of the detainee, Fitsum told Ethiopian Insider.

Fitsum said that the Addis Ababa Police detained Meskerem and took her to the Third Police Station where HeadQuarter of the Addis Ababa Police Commission is situated. Following the journalist’s last arrest in December 2022 “Ethio-Niqat”, the YouTube Channel run by the detainee has gone off-air for the past three months. Then it was back on air on 1 April 2023.

Meskerem Abera who was charged last December 2022 with inciting public violence through her media was released on 50,000 birr bail. Meskerem is a renowned political analyst and government critic.

