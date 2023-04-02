Ethiopians express outrage over moves to dissolve Special Forces

Amhara special forces on training (Photo : File/SM)

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff reporter



ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Members of Welkait-Tegede Amhara Identity Restoration Committee expressed outrage over moves planned at Federal level to dissolve Regional Special Forces. They said that the plan has deliberately been made to quickly bind fast the Amhara people and force them to bow down to their enemies.

Chairperson of the Peace and Security Committee of Welkait-Tegede Setit-Humera Zone, Colonel Demeke Zewdu said that his people would fend off and take steps against any movements to dissolve the Amhara Special Force. Demeke said that the moves to dissolve the Regional Special Force depict the plan to bring about the worst devastation against the Amhara people. In a situation where the demand of Welkait-Tegede Identity has not yet been responded to, at this challenging time when TPLF is preparing to wage war and the Amhara People have been on the verge of extinction… dissolving the Special Force is tantamount to declare war against our people,” Colonel Demeke said.

The colonel said that organizing the Special Force is the only alternative for the Amhara People that endured extensive sufferings. “…It will enable us to get solutions to survive the pre-planned destruction and safeguard our identity and boundaries,” he said.

“Therefore, if the government tries to make a move to dissolve the Amhara Special Force, we consider war has been declared on the People of Amhara and we would be forced to react and defend ourselves,” Colonel Demeke said.

It is to be recalled that last month residents of Gondar Town denounced any movements being made to resettle Tigray natives in their localities. The people of the town vowed to fend off any attack that would be perpetrated by the terrorist group, TPLF.

