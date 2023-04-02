Annexing Welkait, Raya to Tigray under the pretext of dissolving Special Forces

PM Abiy Ahmed and Shimes Abdissa (Photo: File)

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Areas, which had been under the administration of Tigray Regional State before the bloody war, were determined to be annexed to Tigray, according to sources. The Federal Government decided that once Welkait and Raya are annexed back to Tigray, there would be a referendum, Anchor Media reported on Friday.

Anchor Media said quoting sources close to the matter that the issue of Welkait and Raya would be resolved on the provision of the Constitution. “First the natives of Tigray who had been displaced will be resettled back in the areas, which will be under the administration of Tigray Interim Government. Then there will be a referendum process,” according to Anchor.

To accomplish this agenda, the government will move to disarm the Amhara Forces and militias. Anchor Media said that this would be implemented under the pretext of dissolving Special Forces of all regions and reorganize them under the command of the National Defence and Federal Police Forces. This will be done to clear the way from the obstacles, the Amhara Special Forces and militias, according to Anchor.

The most urgent measure to be taken by the Federal Government is reportedly to disarm all Amhara Special Forces and militias deployed in Welkait and Raya. The government has decided that this should be a priority and accomplished cautiously under the pretext of dissolving the Special Forces of all Regions. This is done by the Federal Government to deceive the Amhara Forces, according to Anchor Media. Senior government officials who have been given special assignment are ready to start discussion with leaders of TPLF and Amhara. Disarming the Amhara Forces and militias had been planned earlier, but it was postponed for the time being following the reaction of the Region.

The newly established Interim Government has been pressuring the Federal Government to re annex Welkait and Raya to Tigray. The Tigray Interim Government led by Getachew Reda who is presently in Adddis Ababa has reportedly reached agreement after a prolonged discussion on the issue. Anchor Media said that at this time when the Oromia Regional State has been engaged in recruiting and undertaking the task of extensive military training, the government has deliberately made known its plan to disarm the Amhara Forces under the cover of dissolving the Special Forces of all regions.

The Federal Government puts into effect the annexation of Welkait and Raya to Tigray by force if the pre-planned referendum will not succeed, according to Anchor Media.

Currently TPLF has over 250,000 armed forces under its command.

