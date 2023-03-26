Resurging ruling party narrative on targeting a specific language group

borkena

One of the assessments of the now defunct Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) at the height of prevalent riot in the country, which finally led to the emergence of Abiy Ahmed as Prime Minister of Ethiopia following Hailemariam Desalegne’s resignation, was that ethnic Amhara is unfairly targeted partly due to ruling party narrative in connection with the coded word “neftegna.”

The security impacts of the hate propaganda like pattern of mobilization has been huge. In the past five years alone, and under the watch of PM Abiy Ahmed’s government, tens of thousands of innocent ethnic Amhara civilians had been massacred in the Oromia region of Ethiopia alone.

With the rapprochement between what used to the Oromo People’s Democratic Organization- which later evolved as Oromo Democratic Party and then as Prosperity Party by dominating “sister parties” and other core members of the defunct EPRDF – and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) – the narrative seems to be resurging.

When the Ethiopian Parliament removed TPLF’s designation as terrorist organization earlier this week, Redwan Hussien, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Security Advisor, was in the House explaining why the government/parliament had to lift the designation. However, he attempted to frame opposition to it as works of “radical forces” and then used a new language to point the blame to the people that has long been framed as “neftegna.”

His speech has caused, it is noticeable from social media conversation, concern that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration is into something dangerous in connection with the Ahmara people.



Redwan Hussein attempted to redress his remarks in the parliament. He said he was referring to elites not referring to a specific group of people.

I did just did few things during my statements to the Parliament: Explained brute facts than unwarranted expectations and understandings. Expressed my worries over prevalent jittery & rancor among our elite which have already brought multiple jeopardy to the nation. — Redwan Hussien (@RedwanHussien) March 25, 2023

However, his explanation rather sounds even more complex. And Ethiopians do not seem to be convinced.

