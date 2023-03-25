Interim gov’t eying annexing back Welkait, Raya 

Getachew Reda, Tigray region interim president (Photo : SM)

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – In the wake of his appointment as chief of the Interim Administration of Tigray Regional State, Getachew Reda accused Amhara and Eritrean forces for failing to withdraw their forces from what he called Tigray’s territories. In his first briefing since he took hold of the seat of the presidency, Getachew expressed concern that the problems being witnessed would dim the flicker of peace and turn things into complete chaos. “To sustain peace, this issue should get its final ending through proper attention of the brotherly people of Amhara in particular,” Getachew said.

Getachew underscored that the next activities would be intensified based on the constitution to push out the Eritrean forces and the “neighboring fighters”.

The newly appointed president said that the ever-disputing issue after the peace agreement is the withdrawal of these forces. He raised in his briefing about the Eritrean army that “has still been causing conflicts in the region”. Similarly, he pointed his finger at the Amhara force, which “is causing problems in areas which they claim to be theirs”. He further noted that they should proceed with caution against the activities of the Amhara force so that it would not drag the peace initiatives back.

Getachew said that the Federal Government has an obligation to stop this. He said that the resettlement of the people and reinstitution of basic services are among the top priorities of his interim government.

“It is useful to solve the problems of Amhara and Tigray peacefully under the constitution in a situation free from sentiment,” Getachew said adding that “whether it is loved or not we keep going as neighbors”.

“We stopped conflicts not to go back to another conflicts. If there are incomplete things, they can be dealt with in the next meeting,” he said.

Getachew further said that concerning resolving issues through political dialogues, encouraging activities have been accomplished as per the Pretoria agreement signed between the Federal Government and TPLF.

