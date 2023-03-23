Premier appoints Getachew Reda as President of Tigray Interim Gov’t 

Getachew Reda is appointed as president of Tigray region interim government (Photo : AA /file)

By Haile-Gebriel Endashaw

Staff reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has officially appointed Getachew Reda as President of the Interim Government of Tigray Regional State,the office of the Prime Minister announced on Thursday.

The Office of Prime Minister said that the Premier has appointed Getachew Reda as President of the Interim Government of Tigray as per Article 62 (9) of the Constitution and Article 14/2/b of Proclamation Number 359/1995.



The appointment is based on the laws and regulation of the land and the procedures of the Pretoria agreement, which stipulates sustaining of the peace process and reestablishment of authority in Tigray Region, said the statement from the Office of the Prime Minister.

It is to be recalled that in its regular meeting held on March 18/2023 the Council of Ministers has ratified regulations of inclusive Interim Administration in Tigray Regional State.

The new chief administrator shoulders the responsibilities of leading and coordinating the executive body of the region, ensuring representation of all political forces in the region and establishing inclusive administration.

Born in June 1974, Getachew Reda completed his undergraduate studies at School of Law of Addis Ababa University. He had his Master of Law at Alabama University, Tuscaloosa, United States. Before taking a government position in 2009, he served as a professor of law at Mekele University, in Tigray Region. Getachew served as Minister of Communications Affairs of the Federal Government until 2016. During the recently held war with the Federal Government, Getachew worked as an advisor of the President of the Tigray Region, Debretsion Gebremichael.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Ethiopian News Video

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel