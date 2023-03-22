House lifts TPLF designation as a  terrorist group

Redwan Hussien, security advisor to PM Abiy, appeared in the parliament to explain the proposal (photo : screenshot from EBC video)

By Haile-Gebriel Endashaw

Staff reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – House of Peoples Representatives removed The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) from the list of terrorism. The House approved the bill by majority vote, with 60 objections and 5 abstentions, according to local Ethiopian sources.

The news source said that some representatives of the parliament had a five-hour consultative meeting yesterday to deliver on the major issues regarding the cancellation of TPLF from the list of terrorism. Speaker of House of Peoples Representatives, Tagesse Chaffo, a government representative in the parliament, Tesfaye Beljigie, Minister of Justice, Gedion Timotiwos (Dr) and National Security Advisor of the Premier, Redwan Hussien, (the chief negotiator of the Pretoria agreement) reportedly attended yesterday’s discussions. It was after that preliminary discussion today’s main assembly was called for a decision, according to the news source.

In the course of a prerequisite meeting held yesterday, chief negotiator of the Pretoria agreement from the government side, Redwan Hussien reportedly raised the significance of annulling TPLF from the list of terrorism. He said that to sustain the peace process and restore basic and essential services to Tigray “it is significant to remove TPLF from the list of terrorism”. Redwan further said that TPLF was designated as terrorist as it was a threat for the nation not because we hate its opinion and the members embraced by it, Ethiopian Insider said.

The removal of TPLF from the terrorist list has reportedly come following the Pretoria agreement, which was signed by the Federal Government and TPLF. It is to be recalled that under the terms of the Pretoria agreement signed on 2 November 2022, the government of Ethiopia “agreed to stop designating the TPLF as a terrorist group”.

The House of Peoples Representatives designated TPLF and Oromo Liberation Army (OLA-also known as Shene) as terrorist groups at its regular meeting, which was held in May 2021.

The House of Peoples Representatives lifted the designation of TPLF as a terrorist group at an extraordinary meeting attended by 280 representatives. Of the 547 seats of the House, opposition parties have only 16 seats. The ruling Prosperity Party holds the rest of the seats.

Edited by Dimetros Birku

