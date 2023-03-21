Ethiopia lost prominent environmental scientist, Tewolde Berhan Gebre Egziabher 

The late Tewolde Berhan Gebre Egziabhier (Photo source : EPE )

borkena

Tewolde Berhan Gebre Egziabhier, Ethiopia’s prominent environmental scientist, passed away. He was 83 years of age.

He was born and raised in Adwa, Tigray, Northern Ethiopia.

According to information from UNEP, he has represented Ethiopia at many international events related to environmental matters. In Ethiopia, he has served as the director of the Environmental Protection Authority – among many other roles.

Among other things, he took part in the “negotiations for the Convention on Biological Diversity, finalized in 1992.”

He received the Right Livelihood Award, which he received in December 2000, for the leadership role he played in advocating community and farmers’ rights, for his role in biosafety negotiation and for his work in a developing country – among other awards.

He is survived by his spouse and three children.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Ethiopian News Video

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel