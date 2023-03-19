Media panelist abducted and beaten as anarchy spirals out of control in Ethiopia 

Nigusse Berhanu shows bruise marks on his shoulder. He was abducted and beaten a few days ago (photo : screenshot from video)

Government repression is not something strange in Ethiopia. What is strange is that the form of repression is taking a different form. Non-state actors seem to be used as tools in advancing politically motivated repression that aims to silence critical voices.

Groups that are believed to be radical ethnic nationalists are repeatedly abducting individuals even from the capital Addis Ababa.

Two days ago, local Ethiopian news outlets reported that journalist and panelist Nigussie Berhanu – who frequently appears on Yegna Tube show- was abducted from the capital Addis Ababa and driven in the direction of Abmo town – where he was severely beaten.

The group that abducted, “blind-folded” put him in the car and drove away is described as an “unknown group.” But it appears that these groups seem to present themselves as law enforcement authorities when they carry out their politically motivated crimes.

They threw him out of the car after they beat him severely. Engidaworq Gebeyehu, the owner of Yegna Tube, has confirmed to media that the Analyst was indeed abducted in Addis Ababa, this week, blindfolded and forced to get into a car and driven out of the city.

Last week, Amha Dagnaw, leader of the Balderas party was abducted outside of his office in Addis Ababa and kept in a car for several hours and released later. Those who detained him approached him as plain cloth security officers. His party was supposed to have a congress the next day but it did not happen.

In a related development, Taye Bogale, an activist and historian who has been vocal against radical ethnic nationalist forces, is reportedly arrested in the capital Addis Ababa.

Local sources indicated that he was arrested as he was picking up his kid from school. At this writing, neither the Federal Police nor Addis Ababa police remarked about his arrest.

Activists and politicized Ethiopians are expressing their views about mounting repression that is rather seeming more like anarchy within the government structure suggesting that the worst form of dictatorial government is evolving from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration.

Executives of the ruling party held a meeting a few days ago and one of the points it identified as a problem for the administration is the inability to exercise freedom. But the assessment is unspecified as to what group has a problem in that regard.

