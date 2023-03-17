Federal force pulling out of contentious Welkait

Wolkait area of Ethiopia ( google map )

By Haile-Gebriel Endashaw

Staff reporter

ADDIS ABABA – The Ethiopian Defense Force is pulling its force out of contentious Welkait in Amhara Regional State, sources said.

Hibir Radio aired in its 16 March 2023 news broadcast that the military force deployed in the disputed zone, Welkait has been withdrawing. The withdrawal has started a fortnight ago and resumed Wednesday this week , according to the news source.

Hibir said that the military, which had been deployed in Tigray had been pulled out days before Amhara Regional State held its conference amidst the dispute with its comrade-in-arms, the Oromo flank of Prosperity Party.

Contingents of Western Command deployed at Dansha Front, Welkait, have been ordered to pull out with their heavy-duty weaponry.

Hibir radio said that Ministry of Defense did not announce publicly the reason for the withdrawal of the military force from the sensitive area.

Following the surprise attack perpetrated against the Defense Force of the North Command, two years back, TPLF attempted to break in to Amhara Region via Dansha.

The recurrent withdrawal of the Federal Military Force from the areas on the pretext of “we are needed for another duty” has sparked a big suspicion among the people. Sources said that following the withdrawal, TPLF has been engaged in intensifying military engagement in adjacent areas of Welkait. TPLF has recently provoked the Amhara Force in Welkait area, according to Hibir.

The place has been a serious bone of contention between Amhara and Tigray Regional sates. Sources said that TPLF arranged for settlers to move in mass in to Welkait from Tigray region by committing forced displacement against native people in the area, which had been taken by force from Amhara.

Meanwhile, on the wake of the drama orchestrated by the government to infiltrate in to Orthodox Tewahido Church, the Amhara Administration was having its meeting in the Capital, Bahir-Dar. Same day military jets and helicopters were spotted flying night sky over the city of Bahir-Dar under the pretext of coup to be stage by the region. The act sparked anger from within Ethiopian Air Force and people in Bahir-Dar Town and the environs. This and other similar incidents have sparked suspicion over the acts of the military force, according to Hibir Radio.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Ethiopian News Video

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel