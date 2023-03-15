Ethiopian Airlines launches cargo service to Copenhagen

Ethiopian Airlines Cargo plane (photo source : FBC)

Ethiopian Airlines says it has launched cargo flights to Copenhagen. It is deploying a Boeing 767-300F plane for the weekly service to the Danish capital in the Scandinavian region.

It used to be a passenger plane before it was converted to a cargo one. During the height of the pandemic, Ethiopian Airlines was able to convert, using in-house human resources, dozens of passenger planes into a cargo one – which turned out to be one of the secrets for the airlines to emerge profitable at a time when the aviation industry was hard hit with the economic impacts of covid 19.

Ethiopian Airlines also plans to start passenger flights to Copenhagen as of May this year.

The cargo service coupled with the soon-to-start passenger flights will have a positive contribution, the airline hopes, in facilitating commercial activities in the region.

In a related development, Ethiopian Airlines announced that it is flying to the Malaysian city of Kuala Lumpur. The airline said it will fly four times a week. The Airline announced the new service in a Twitter message, on Wednesday.

The service will commence on March 25, 2023.

Ethiopian Airlines is pleased to announce that it has finalized preparations to launch four-times-weekly direct flights to Kuala Lumpur, as of March 25, 2023.#FlyEthiopian pic.twitter.com/B8zFeh0kNw — Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) March 15, 2023

