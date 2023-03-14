“Migration from some regions into Addis is to overthrow government”, Mayor said

Adanech Abiebie during the meeting with the council on March 14, 2023 (Photo : public domain)

By Haile-Gebriel Endashaw

Staff reporter

ADDIS ABABA – There is a big human migration into the Capital Addis Ababa from some Regional States “to overthrow the government”, Addis Ababa City Mayor Adanech Abiebie said on Tuesday.

The administration also said that activities are being carried out to “push young people into devastation”.

The City Administration said so in a report presented at the Council meeting started today, 11 March 2023.

City Mayor, Adanech Abebie stated in her report that efforts are being put forth to make Addis Ababa, a “threshing floor of chaos”.

The mayor disclosed that the large movement of migration to Addis Ababa from some regions with the belief of dethroning the elected and legitimate government by force and take control of the power, has become a threat to the security.

She also stated in her report that the extremism, hatred and causing conflict among people in the city have made the service delivery efforts of the Administration much difficult.

For the mayor, these activities made the lawlessness and land-invasion spread out extebsively.

“The activities being carried out by the sleepless elements of [forces of ] destruction to disrupt our peace by misguiding the young people with false propaganda will not be useful and accepted by anyone,” Adanech said.

Edited by Dimetros Birku

