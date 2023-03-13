Ethiopian People under psychological pressure due to complex and never-ending manufactured agenda  

Ethiopian Citizens For Social Justice Party (EZEMA), one of the major opposition parties in the country, linked the situation to the works of radical political forces in the government structure and outside of it

Berhanu Nega, leader of EZEMA (Photo credit : EZEMA)

borkena

EZEMA on Monday said that the Ethiopian People are under immense psychological pressure worrying as to what would happen next due to the works of radical ethnic nationalist forces, including within the government structure, who are constantly manufacturing chaotic agenda.

Since the advent of what it called “change” (a reference to Abiy Ahmed’s takeover of power with pledges to make reforms in a range of areas), the past five years have been a step forward and two steps backward. Again, the party linked the situation to radical ethnic nationalist forces. It said the country is pushed to the edge because of these forces.

“We understand that our people are living in a state of anxiety worrying something unknown would happen,” said.

EZEMA unveiled its intention to be part of the solution and play a leading leadership role to uproot what it called humiliating national realities and steer the country to a better path.

The party sees the trend of creating a volatile agenda worsened at some point.

“Since the peace agreement that ended the war in Northern Ethiopia, radical forces within and outside of the government structure have been working in coordination to create chaotic agenda so as to make citizens restless,” it said.

They have been working, the statement from EZEMA went on saying, relentlessly riding on gullible individuals intoxicated with ethnic politics. The goal was, according to EZEMA, to infuriate people so that they resort to taking to the street creating a condition for a national crisis.

Regarding the turmoil from within the government, EZEMA said that it understands the repercussions of the inability to end squabbles within the ruling party/government as it could trigger riots among radical forces and lead the country to total chaos. It also said, to its supporters and members, that it has been cautiously observing the situation, not indifferent and watching as bystanders old and complex problems as well as situations in current affairs.

At the same time, the party said that the danger we are in as a country needs impartiality and avoidance of emotions, focusing not only on current affairs but also in consideration of the fate of our country.

The party resolved that it will be playing a leading role to mobilize Ethiopians to overcome the challenges that the country is facing. It also called for the government to fight and eliminate radical forces within its structure.

Some Ethiopian activists on social media are complimenting EZEMA for what they called an accurate understanding and description of the situation that the country is facing.

The Ethiopian government has not yet remarked on the statement from EZEMA. The leader of the party, Dr. Berhanu Nega, has been leading the Ministry of Education where he has been attempting to introduce a number of reform measures along the line of dealing with the disastrous quality of education.

More recently, a reform measure was introduced with the aim to make universities autonomous rather than making them tools ( and emblems) of parochialism.



__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Ethiopian News Video

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel