The battle was fought against the invading Somalia forces under Mohamed Siad Barre who led Somalia between 1969 and 1991.

Statue that honors the sacrifices of Cuban and Ethiopian soldiers during Somalia invasion of Ethiopia stands at Ethio-Cuba Friendship square

The months of February and March are months during which watershed events happened in Ethiopia’s history. From the glorious Adwa victory that gave a blow to Italy’s colonial ambitions over Ethiopia to the victory over Somalia’s expansionist war, and to Ethiopia’s revolution that toppled the Imperial government of Haileselassie I happened in those months.

Today, Ethiopia celebrated the 45th anniversary of the Karamara Victory. It is celebrated at the Ethio-Cuba Friendship park, near Tikur Anbessa Hospital, in the capital Addis Ababa.

Members of Veteran Ethiopian Soldiers and their families and Cuban Embassy to Ethiopia staff attended it. Jorge Lefebre Nicolá, Cuban Ambassador to Ethiopia, put a wreath of floors on the memorial statue at the Ethio-Cuba Friendship Square.

Well over 15,000 Cuban soldiers took part in the war to reverse invading Solalian forces in 1977 and many of them have paid in life.

Ethiopia was in internal turmoil when Somalia invaded the country and took control of areas up to 700 kilometers north of its borders. Over 300,000 militia forces were mobilized in a matter of months and Ethiopia managed to successfully reverse the Somali invasion.

The last battle in the war was fought at Karamara – a plateau west of Jijiga, currently the seat of the Somali regional state, in 1978.

