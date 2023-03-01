Police detain young people wearing T-shirts with images of Menelik

Emperor Menelik Statue in Addis Ababa (Photo source : Wikipedia)

By Staff reporter

ADDIS ABABA – Police rounded up and detained many young people who were said to wear clothes with images of Emperor Minilik and Prince Taitu imprinted. Sources said police detained the young people in Addis Ababa in areas specially known as Ferensai, Menen and Shiro Meda.

There are also printing houses that were searched by police. T-Shirts, scarfs, banners, leaflets, logos, plain Ethiopian flags and other similar products of the printing houses with images of emperor Minilik and Prince Taitu were confiscated, according to sources. Police have also given strict warnings to those who engaged themselves in the printing business not to produce and sell products that carry images of Emperor Minilik and Prince Taitu. Those who were discovered printing or selling these products reportedly had their shops and printing houses shut down.

In a related development, heavy military vehicles were seen moving in line in the capital, Addis Ababa, last night. Sources said that the heavy military vehicles including general ordnance were having exercise for the big military parade to be held tomorrow at Meskel Square.

The Ministry of Defense announced recently that the 127th Anniversary of Victory of Adwa would be celebrated under its supervision. The anniversary is said to be celebrated at Emperor Menelik Square, Adwa Bridge and Meskel Square. First, the wreath laying ceremony will be conducted at Menelik Square. Then local cavalry parade at Adwa Bridge. The last and the big ceremony will reportedly be held at Meskel Square where the Federal Ministry of Defense will,reportedly, hold a big military parade.

Some people say that they do not like the idea of taking the celebration spot of the anniversary of Victory of Adwa from Menelik Square to Meskel Square.

