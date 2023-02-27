Ethiopian Singer Teddy Afro donated 1 million birr to borena drought 

Image source : SM

borkena

Ethiopian Singer Tewodros Kassahun, Teddy Afro, on Monday reportedly donated 1 million Ethiopian to those affected by drought in Borena area of Ethiopia.

Sources said he made the donation in commemoration of the 127th anniversary Victory of Adwa – which will be celebrated nationwide on March 2.

Teddy Afro made a similar donation a few years ago to those affected by the Burayu massacre.

The Borena zone has already lost 3 million livestock and a famine-like situation is hovering in the region. Government authorities this week said over 250,000 people in the region are in need of emergency food aid.

Ethiopians in the country and in the diaspora are taking initiatives to mobilize support in response to the dire humanitarian crisis in the borena zone of Oromia region.

