Police arrest missing opposition leader 

Eskinder Nega, in the middle, was reportedly arrested by Amhara region police in Bure, Gojjam (Photo : SM)

By Staff reporter

ADDIS ABABA – Veteran Journalist, human right activist, founder and chairperson of Balderas Party, Eskindir Nega, who disappeared from public view for months, is found in Bure Town, East Gojam Zone of Amhara State, source said.

According to same source, Amhara Special Police Force apprehended and taken Eskindir to Bahirdar Town for further inquiries and investigations.

Journalist Getiye Yalew, who said that he spoke to the former chairman of Balderas Party on the phone, confirmed to the source that police had drove Eskindir to Bahirdar, but he did not say as to where his exact location was.

Eskinder quit as chairperson of the Balderas Party in August 2021 expressing that he reached to a point that he could not carry on his duties as leader of the party due to government repression.

Since then his whereabouts were unknown even to his colleagues at Balderas Party.

There were not reports of involvement in illegal activities since he was not seen in public. Police is yet to explain why he is arrested.

