Over 800,000 facing monstrous famine in borena, Ethiopia

United Nations Agency recommended scaling UP water rationing in the Borena zone and coordinated early intervention from all humanitarian actors

Drought in the Borena zone is said to have killed over three million cattle (Photo : SM)

borkena

The Borena zone in the Oromia region of Ethiopia is facing one of the deadliest droughts the region has not seen for years and over 800,000 residents in the region are facing famine.

Although not unforeseen, the development has shocked Ethiopians. Many on social media have been sharing heartrending pictures from the borena zone drought situation.

People in the region are mostly pastoralists and depend on animals for livelihood. While the region is dependent on rain for water, it has not received one for the past three years.

FBC, state-owned media, cited authorities from the zone as saying that over 3.3 million livestock died because of the drought. The report has also confirmed that over 800,000 people are on the verge of facing famine. It is unclear if the drought has claimed human lives at this point.

Thousands have already been displaced and sheltered in the Dubluk center. The FBC report said that it has observed the severe conditions of those in the center. Over 600,000 people have been getting aid in connection with the drought situation, state media claimed.

As many as 263,136 people need emergency food aid, according to EBC report.

There have been reports of government efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the region but they are said to be inadequate given the magnitude of the problem.

If the region is not getting any rain this year, the disaster-like situation is expected to worsen.

There are predictions that the drought could be far worse than the one that happened in Somalia more than ten years ago which claimed the lives of more than 260,000 people.

Among the recommendations by OCHC services, as published on Relief Web, “Early response and intervention is expected from all humanitarian actors, Disaster Response Management offices (DRM), national and local government to save lives of drought affected older people, people with disability and their families.”

It also recommended continued water rationing and rehabilitating water sources to address the demand for water – among other things.

